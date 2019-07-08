UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imad Terms Team's Performance Unsatisfactory In 2019 CWC

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Imad terms team's performance unsatisfactory in 2019 CWC

Disagreeing with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's statement, all-rounder Imad Wasim termed Pakistan's performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup unsatisfactory as the green-shirts failed to qualify for the semifinals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Disagreeing with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's statement, all-rounder Imad Wasim termed Pakistan's performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup unsatisfactory as the green-shirts failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Imad while addressing a sweaty press conference at the Pindi Stadium on Monday as the air-conditioners were inoperative, in response to Sarfraz's Sunday presser said if a team did not reach in the semifinals or win the tournament then the performance could not be satisfactory.

New Zealand had qualified for the semi-finals when Pakistan failed to improve their net run-rate in their final group game against Bangladesh on July 5.

Though Pakistan finished with the same number of points and won as New Zealand but headed home as a result of the run-rate tie-breaker.

However Kiwis joined Australia, India and England in the semifinals.

Imad who was accompanied by teammate Shadab said, they failed to qualify for the semis due to low net run rate.

To a question, Imad said it did not come in his domain to be captain or remove anyone else. "What God has written in everyone's destiny he gets that and the team gave their level best in the match against India but the day was not in our favor and we lost by 89 runs," he said.

He, however, denied reports of any groupings in the team and said Pakistan Cricket board would sit with the captain, coach and the players to come up with a plan of what lacked in the Pakistan team for ongoing in the tournament.

"We should have played better instead of depending on other teams to lose and make way for us in the semis," he said.

Imad also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the team met him before going for the tournament. "The Prime Minister has an extraordinary approach towards cricket," he said.

Shadab said the team could not do anything as the green-shirts had lost poorly to West Indies in their first match which had resulted in the low net run rate.

Imad however credited the team for making a strong comeback in the tournament after loss to India. "We gained the momentum and were unstoppable," he said and added that it was a game and someone has to lose or win.

Imad said Sarfraz had called a team meeting after the match against India, where all players had backed and supported each other.

Imad also praised Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan saying even though the English team hit him 110 runs in the game but he was a class bowler.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Australia Bangladesh Same New Zealand Sarfraz Ahmed Imad Wasim Rashid Khan July Sunday 2019 God All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Model courts dispose of 118 cases

16 seconds ago

Fahmida, Jing discuss sports diplomacy

18 seconds ago

Cop drowns in River Panjkora

21 seconds ago

Imad Wasim dismissed rumours of grouping within Pa ..

23 seconds ago

PTI government left with just six months: Asif Ali ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reply on Anwar Majeed's ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.