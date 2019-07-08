Disagreeing with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's statement, all-rounder Imad Wasim termed Pakistan's performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup unsatisfactory as the green-shirts failed to qualify for the semifinals

Imad while addressing a sweaty press conference at the Pindi Stadium on Monday as the air-conditioners were inoperative, in response to Sarfraz's Sunday presser said if a team did not reach in the semifinals or win the tournament then the performance could not be satisfactory.

New Zealand had qualified for the semi-finals when Pakistan failed to improve their net run-rate in their final group game against Bangladesh on July 5.

Though Pakistan finished with the same number of points and won as New Zealand but headed home as a result of the run-rate tie-breaker.

However Kiwis joined Australia, India and England in the semifinals.

Imad who was accompanied by teammate Shadab said, they failed to qualify for the semis due to low net run rate.

To a question, Imad said it did not come in his domain to be captain or remove anyone else. "What God has written in everyone's destiny he gets that and the team gave their level best in the match against India but the day was not in our favor and we lost by 89 runs," he said.

He, however, denied reports of any groupings in the team and said Pakistan Cricket board would sit with the captain, coach and the players to come up with a plan of what lacked in the Pakistan team for ongoing in the tournament.

"We should have played better instead of depending on other teams to lose and make way for us in the semis," he said.

Imad also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the team met him before going for the tournament. "The Prime Minister has an extraordinary approach towards cricket," he said.

Shadab said the team could not do anything as the green-shirts had lost poorly to West Indies in their first match which had resulted in the low net run rate.

Imad however credited the team for making a strong comeback in the tournament after loss to India. "We gained the momentum and were unstoppable," he said and added that it was a game and someone has to lose or win.

Imad said Sarfraz had called a team meeting after the match against India, where all players had backed and supported each other.

Imad also praised Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan saying even though the English team hit him 110 runs in the game but he was a class bowler.