UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imad Wasim Feels The Best By Holding Newly Born Daughter For The First Time

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:46 PM

Imad Wasim feels the best by holding newly born daughter for the first time

The player whose name was dropped for upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has uploaded his short clip in which he is seen holding his newly born daughter Syeda Inaya Imad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim held his newly born daughter for the first time after she was born few days ago.

A video clip of the player with his daughter went viral on social media.

Imad Wasim wrote: “Holding my baby girl for the first time,” adding that it was the "best feeling" that he ever had.

Earlier this month, the PSL 2020 winner had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter.

“Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy,” tweeted the all-rounder.

The baby girl was given the name of Syeda Inaya Imad.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Pakistan Super League Imad Wasim 2020 Best

Recent Stories

Update on City Cricket Association trials for seni ..

4 minutes ago

Sailors Kidnapped by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea Are ..

9 minutes ago

UN rights chief, US vice president call for enhanc ..

9 minutes ago

New fire Tenders inducted at Port Qasim to enhance ..

11 minutes ago

Educational institutions in Kohat closed

11 minutes ago

Greece Will Recognize Russia's Sputnik V on Par Wi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.