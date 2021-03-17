Imad Wasim feels the best by holding newly born daughter for the first time

(@fidahassanain)

The player whose name was dropped for upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has uploaded his short clip in which he is seen holding his newly born daughter Syeda Inaya Imad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim held his newly born daughter for the first time after she was born few days ago.

A video clip of the player with his daughter went viral on social media.

Imad Wasim wrote: “Holding my baby girl for the first time,” adding that it was the "best feeling" that he ever had.

Earlier this month, the PSL 2020 winner had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter.

“Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy,” tweeted the all-rounder.

The baby girl was given the name of Syeda Inaya Imad.