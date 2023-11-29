Open Menu

Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali Switch Sides In Player Trade For PSL 9

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2023 | 05:13 PM

The player trade window in the 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen Karachi Kings skipper all-rounder Imad Wasim to move to Islamabad United while Hasan Ali has new home in Karachi Kings

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The player trade window in the 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen Karachi Kings skipper all-rounder Imad Wasim to move to Islamabad United while Hasan Ali has new home in Karachi Kings.

HBL PSL 5 winning captain Imad Wasim will don Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the tournament.

Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings. By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).

