Imad Wasim Joins Islamabad United

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5-winning Skipper Imad Wasim will join Islamabad United for the ninth edition of the tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5-winning Skipper Imad Wasim will join Islamabad United for the ninth edition of the tournament.

Imad, who was named as an All-Rounder of PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) has moved to Karachi Kings, said a press release.

By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first-round silver pick in exchange for their second-round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).

