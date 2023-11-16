(@Abdulla99267510)

Imad Wasim calls this decision as “tough call” and the same has been backed by Mohammad Amir regarding inclusion of Babar Azam for the shorter format of the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) In a recent development, Pakistani cricketers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have raised concerns about Babar Azam's place in the national T20 International (T20I) side, sparking a debate on the talented batsman's suitability for the shorter format of the game.

During a candid discussion on a local news channel, all-rounder Imad Wasim labeled the decision as a "tough call," suggesting that Babar Azam might not merit a spot in the T20I squad. "It is a tough call but Babar doesn't deserve a place in T20," remarked Imad Wasim.

Backing this sentiment, former cricketer Mohammad Amir echoed Wasim's viewpoint, stating unequivocally, "Babar doesn't deserve to be in T20.

"

This discussion adds an interesting layer to the ongoing cricket narrative in Pakistan, as fans and experts alike contemplate the team's composition and selection strategy leading up to future T20I competitions. Babar Azam's performance and his place in the T20I side will undoubtedly be a subject of keen observation in the cricketing community in the coming days.

Babar Azam, a prolific batsman, has an impressive record in T20 internationals, having played 104 matches and scoring 3485 runs at an average of 41.48. However, the recent critique from fellow players raises questions about his continued inclusion in the T20I team.