Imad Wasim retires from International cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) Imad Wasim has officially announced his retirement from international cricket.

In a heartfelt statement on his social media handle 'X,' he expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and fans for their support throughout his illustrious career.

"After reflecting on my international career, I believe now is the right time to retire. I thank the PCB for their unwavering support. Representing Pakistan in 121 ODIs and T20Is was a dream come true. With new coaches and leadership incoming, I wish the team every success," said Imad Wasim.

He expressed appreciation for the passionate support from Pakistan fans and thanked his family and friends.

Imad looks forward to focusing on the next stage of his playing career beyond the international stage.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman PCB Management Committee, acknowledged Imad's valuable contributions, especially in white-ball cricket. While respecting his decision to retire, Ashraf expressed that Imad's absence on the field would be missed. The PCB extended sincere thanks to Imad for his services and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Imad Wasim's career highlights include 55 ODI matches with 986 runs and 44 wickets, along with 66 T20I appearances, contributing 486 runs and claiming an impressive 65 wickets.