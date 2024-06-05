Open Menu

Imad Wasim Ruled Out From National Squad In ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:29 AM

Babar Azam confirms that Imad Wasim will not be available due to side strain in the first match against the United States.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Pakistan's national cricket team, which is in the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024 these days, encountered a setback after all-rounder Imad Wasim was ruled out due to side strain for the opening match against the American team.

“Imad Wasim had some problem of side strain,” said Babar Azam, confirming the development.

He said that he would not able to play the opening match.

Despite this setback, Babar remained hopeful about Wasim's potential participation in the forthcoming matches of the prestigious cricket tournament.

However, Babar Azam said that they are hopeful that Imad would be available for the rest of the matches.

The US team had already started their campaign with a triumph against Canada in their inaugural T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan is scheduled to face the United States in their opening World Cup clash on June 6, marking an eagerly awaited fixture in the tournament.

Teams:

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor and Shayan Jahangir.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale and Yasir Mohammad

More Stories From Sports