Imad Wasim Ruled Out From National Squad In ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:29 AM
Babar Azam confirms that Imad Wasim will not be available due to side strain in the first match against the United States.
DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Pakistan's national cricket team, which is in the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024 these days, encountered a setback after all-rounder Imad Wasim was ruled out due to side strain for the opening match against the American team.
“Imad Wasim had some problem of side strain,” said Babar Azam, confirming the development.
He said that he would not able to play the opening match.
Despite this setback, Babar remained hopeful about Wasim's potential participation in the forthcoming matches of the prestigious cricket tournament.
However, Babar Azam said that they are hopeful that Imad would be available for the rest of the matches.
The US team had already started their campaign with a triumph against Canada in their inaugural T20 World Cup match.
Pakistan is scheduled to face the United States in their opening World Cup clash on June 6, marking an eagerly awaited fixture in the tournament.
Teams:
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor and Shayan Jahangir.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale and Yasir Mohammad
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets14 hours ago
-
Abdullah Gul welcomes Ambassador Maliki's best wishes for team Pakistan at T20 World cup14 hours ago
-
Pakistan junior team triumphs in first match of CAVA U18 Volleyball C'ship14 hours ago
-
Govt making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports14 hours ago
-
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup16 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England16 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy16 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik16 hours ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September17 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update17 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament19 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results19 hours ago