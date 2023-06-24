Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

(@Abdulla99267510)

The all-rounder has shared his experience of playing cricket under the leadership of Babar Azam.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) All-rounder Imad Wasim said that the present moments are all part of the enjoyment because years down the line, after 15 or 20 years, they would smile and laugh when they would see the pictures, reflecting on what they had accomplished together.

“These memories are everlasting. Above all, it's about loving and supporting one another. That's what true enjoyment is," said Imad while talking to a local private news organization on Saturday.

He expressed the existence of mutual respect between him and Babar, emphasizing that when representing Pakistan, all other matters take a backseat.

“All other things just fade away when you adopt the national colors,” said the all-rounder, adding that they rejected the personal factors.

Babar is the captain of the Pakistani team, while he was playing as a team member.

He believed that the mutual respect always been present, and it remained.

“When you play for your country, you are obligated to let go of all these distractions," Imad revealed.

The 34-year-old all-rounder also fondly recalled a viral picture of him and Babar taken on a plane during the New Zealand series. He believes that in the future, they will look back on these cherished memories they have created as teammates.

In addition to his international cricket achievements, Imad Wasim played a pivotal role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He emerged as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 404 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 134.67, including three half-centuries. Furthermore, Imad showcased his bowling prowess, claiming nine wickets in 10 innings at an average of 28.22, with his best figures being 3 for 16.

These remarkable performances led to his reinstatement in the T20I squad, granting him the opportunity to play under the captaincy of Babar in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.