UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz Dedicate Win To Pakistani Supporters

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani supporters

Man of the match Imad Wasim took to Twitter to dedicate the victory to all the Pakistanis around the world.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 made sure Pakistan moved into the top four of the table after falling to 156-6 when chasing a modest total of 228.

Former and present cricketers are congratulating Pakistan team, especially Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for their brilliant performance.

The star players however dedicated their win to the Pakistani fans and supporters.

Man of the match Imad Wasim took to Twitter to dedicate the victory to all the Pakistanis around the world.

“This victory is for all the pakistanis around the world......love u all #pakistan zindabad,” he wrote.

Similarly, Wahab Riaz wrote, “Congratulations to you all, best supporters ever! Hats off you @simadwasim for leading us towards victory. Alhamdulillah. 🇵🇰 #WeHaveWeWill”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World Twitter Leeds Wahab Riaz Imad Wasim Afridi All From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

11 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

32 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registere ..

46 minutes ago

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.