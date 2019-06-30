Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani supporters

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Man of the match Imad Wasim took to Twitter to dedicate the victory to all the Pakistanis around the world.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 made sure Pakistan moved into the top four of the table after falling to 156-6 when chasing a modest total of 228.

Former and present cricketers are congratulating Pakistan team, especially Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for their brilliant performance.

The star players however dedicated their win to the Pakistani fans and supporters.

“This victory is for all the pakistanis around the world......love u all #pakistan zindabad,” he wrote.

Similarly, Wahab Riaz wrote, “Congratulations to you all, best supporters ever! Hats off you @simadwasim for leading us towards victory. Alhamdulillah. 🇵🇰 #WeHaveWeWill”