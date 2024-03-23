Open Menu

Imad Wasim Withdraws His Retirement From Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2024 | 05:22 PM

The former all-rounder reconsiders his decision regarding retirement from the cricket after his meeting with the PCB authorities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) Imad Wasim, the former all-rounder of the Pakistani cricket team, on Saturday decided to withdraw his retirement from cricket.

Imad Wasim would make himself available for Pakistan cricket in the T20 format until the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The reversal in decision comes after Imad Wasim had previously announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year.

However, his exceptional performance in the playoffs and final matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seems to have played a significant role in his decision to return to the field.

Expressing his contentment, Wasim mentioned that following a meeting with PCB authorities, he reconsidered his decision regarding retirement.

He extended gratitude towards the PCB for their trust and vowed to exert his utmost efforts to enhance the reputation of his nation.

