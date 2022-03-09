UrduPoint.com

Imam Achieves Career-best Position In ICC Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 09, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Imam achieves career-best position in ICC Rankings

The Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia was a batting feast, and Imam-ul-Haq's century in both innings have moved him to a career best 63rd position with 477 points in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Australia was a batting feast, and Imam-ul-Haq's century in both innings have moved him to a career best 63rd position with 477 points in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Hi teammate Azhar Ali struck 185 and moved up ten places to 12 whilst Abdullah Shafique added a second-innings century to gain 27 places to 67.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a century, being dismissed for 90, but that was enough to gain a point up to 936 and 12th position on his own in the list of highest-ever batting ratings. Usman Khawaja also fell in the 90s but continued his renaissance, moving up six places to 24 with the bat, his highest position for three years.

In bowlers, Nauman Ali of Pakistan impressed with figures of 6-107 in Australia's first innings and saw him gain 19 places to 51.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's performance at India's recent Test win against Sri Lanka in Mohali has catapulted him to the no.

1 position in the Rankings.

His unbeaten 175 lifted him up to 17 places from 54th to 37th with the bat and he added nine wickets to move up to 17th with the ball. His all-round contribution was enough for him to regain the top all-rounder spot from Jason Holder, who had held it since February 2021. Jadeja's only previous time on top was in August 2017, when he spent a week at number one.

In T20I cricket, whilst the top 12 batters are unchanged, at joint thirteenth position is Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, who's unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. For the hosts, Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49th over the course of the series. With the ball, Nasum Ahmed has made his first appearance in the top 10 bowlers, thanks to his 'Player of the Match' performance of 4-10 in the first match.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Century ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Mirpur Azhar Ali Imam-ul-Haq February August 2017 From Best Top

Recent Stories

China-India military level talks on boundary issue ..

China-India military level talks on boundary issue to be held on March 11

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments aro ..

Commissioner emphasizes removing encroachments around Sehwan Fort

3 minutes ago
 Opposition to face miserable defeat in no confiden ..

Opposition to face miserable defeat in no confidence move against PM: KP Speaker ..

5 minutes ago
 AIOU announces results of M.Phil, MSc, BS programs ..

AIOU announces results of M.Phil, MSc, BS programs

5 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve road network: Adminis ..

Steps being taken to improve road network: Administrator

5 minutes ago
 More than 140,000 flee Ukraine in 24 hours: UN

More than 140,000 flee Ukraine in 24 hours: UN

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>