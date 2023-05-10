Imam advance in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has progressed in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after notable performances in the five-match series won by Green-shirts by 4-1.

Imam-ul-Haq has advanced one slot to fourth position after playing a match-winning knock of 90 in the third ODI, but he is still some way away from a career-best second position, which he achieved in June last year, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The left-hander's rise is good news for Pakistan as they now have three batters in the top four, with Babar Azam number one on the list and Fakhar Zaman third.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry too has inched up one slot after grabbing seven wickets in the last three matches of the series, which counted towards the weekly update.

He is back to a career best-equaling fourth position, which he first achieved in October 2016 and most recently held in November 2022.

Agha Salman's two half-centuries have lifted him 80 places to 92nd position among batters while fast bowlers Harif Rauf (up nine places to joint-42nd) and Mohammad Wasim (up 41 places to 69th) have moved up the list of bowlers after some fine performances.

New Zealand batter and captain in the series, Tom Latham, has advanced eight places to 21st.after scores of 45, 60, and 59 in the three matches. Will Young has moved from the 99th to the 75th position and Henry Shipley is in joint-93rd position. The annual update to the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings would be carried out on Thursday.