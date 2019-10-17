UrduPoint.com
Imam, Akif Secure Seven-wicket Win For Balochistan Over Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Imam-ul-Haq’s half-century and Akif Javed’s three-fer secured a seven-wicket win for Balochistan against Southern Punjab in the ninth match of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019) Imam-ul-Haq’s half-century and Akif Javed’s three-fer secured a seven-wicket win for Balochistan against Southern Punjab in the ninth match of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail decided to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision produced the desired results for his side immediately with young pacer Akif removing Shan Masood and Mohammad Hafeez in the first over of the match.

The left-arm pacer struck again in the death overs, accounting for Aamer Yamin’s wicket. In his four overs, Akif took three wickets for 16 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood and Wahab Riaz were the two batsmen who put up a fight with the bat and helped Southern Punjab to a respectable score of 144 for seven.

Sohaib scored a 34-ball 35, while Wahab’s batting form continued as the 34-year-old cracked 31 runs from 17 balls with three fours and a six.

Balochistan got off to a solid start thanks to a well-crafted 51 off 39 by Imam.

The left-handed opener cracked six fours and stitched a 60-run opening stand with Awais Zia (22 off 24) before the latter lost his wicket on the penultimate ball of the ninth over.

Haris’ and Imran Butt’s unbeaten scores of 25 off 22 and 28 off 21, respectively, ensured Balochistan chase down the total comfortably with seven wickets and three balls spare.

Mohammad Zahid and Wahab picked up two wickets each in the run chase for 28 and 37 runs.

Imam was declared man-of-the-match.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 144-7, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 35, Wahab Riaz 31, Aamer Yamin 27; Akif Javed 3-16, Mohammad Asghar 2-17)

Balochistan 145-3, 19.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 51, Imran Butt 28 not out, Haris Sohail 25 not out, Awais Zia 22; Zahid Mahmood 2-28, Wahab Riaz 2-37)

