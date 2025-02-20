Open Menu

Imam Approved As Replacement For Fakhar In Pakistan Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 06:43 PM

Imam approved as replacement for Fakhar in Pakistan squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

Twenty-nine-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).a

