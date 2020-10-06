UrduPoint.com
Imam, Gull Lead Balochistan Victory In Nail Biting Finish Against Central Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Imam, Gull lead Balochistan victory in nail biting finish against Central Punjab

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :An unbeaten knock of 80 by opener Imam ul Haq and four-wicket haul by fast bowler Gull led Balochistan to three-run victory over Central Punjab in a nail biting finish at Multan cricket Stadium late Monday night.

Batting first, Balochistan put a total of 168/7, thanks to a solid opening partnership of 63 runs by Imam ul Haq and Awais Zia. After departure of Awais Zia, Imam went on to score and remained unbeaten at 80 off 55 balls hitting eight boundaries and one Six.

Fast bowler Umar Gull grabbed four wicket concesding 37 runs to win the game for his team and the man of the match award. Yasir Shah claimed three wickets.

Chasing a target of 169, Central Punjab fought till the end, however, even the last minute cameo by all rounder Zafar Gohar failed to save his team from defeat.

Needing 20 to win the game in the last over, Zafar Gohar hit Umaid Asif for a Six and a successive boundary but fell short of finishing the game at the victory note and Central Punjab lost to Balochistan by three runs.

Central Punjab bowlers Ehsan Adil claimed three wickets and Zafar Gohar took two wickets.

Umar Gull told media he was not in rhythm due to coronavirus lockdown and opted to miss the first two matches. He said, he was happy to have won the game and the man of the match award.

The experienced fast bowler said, he tried to take advantage of the conditions in the second innings when turf started supporting swing with low bounce that yielded results.

He said, he and Imran Farhat were the experienced players of the team and added that in addition to showing improved performance they would also try to transfer their skill and experience to the younger players.

Both teams would now have their next encounter at Pindi stadium at Rawalpindi.

