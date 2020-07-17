Imam recalls; how he trolled due to association with Inzamam-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Left-hand opening batsmen Imam-ul-Haq has revealed that when he became part of the Pakistan team it was tough for him initially as people expected him to perform like his uncle, legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Initially I faced problems as people had a lot of expectations from me. When my name used to come, they used to associate me with him [Inzamam] and expect me to perform in the same way," Imam said in an interview with a prominent cricket website, ESPNcricinfo.

According to Imam, the real problem came when Inzamam was appointed as the chief selector of the national team. He said that it was the time when he was exhibiting stunning performance at the domestic level as he had played U-19 World Cup, had been playing first-class cricket for three years, and had also played for the Pakistan A side.

"During the 2016-17 season, I've scored 890 runs in first-class cricket and was in the top five run-scorers that year, while among the openers I was at the top." He recalled the time when he was in the emerging camp at the National Cricket academy for Pakistan A team. He said Pakistan had returned from England after winning the Champions Trophy 2017 and there was no international cricket for the following two months.

He said at that time Ahmad Shahzad had failed in Champions Trophy, while Azhar Ali was going through a knee injury.

"[During that time] I was recovering from an ankle injury. That was where Mickey Arthur [then Pakistan coach] spotted me for the first time. Grant Flower [then batting coach] used to give me throwdowns at a set time every day.

"Grant Flower asked Mickey Arthur to take a look at me. Arthur saw me playing and liked my batting. He asked me, 'keep working hard; there is one spot up for grabs in the Pakistan team'." Imam also said that during that period, at a camp matches were conducted between players and he performed exceptionally well. He said that he scored two centuries there, which led to his selection in the Pakistan national team.

He said when he got picked in the national team, there were talks about nepotism all over the media. "I did not play in the first two matches [of my debut series]. But I was being talked more than other players who were actually playing.

"There were memes and trolls all over, it was new for me. I thought, I am not playing and Pakistan is beating Sri Lanka. But I am the one getting trolled. I got very disheartened by that."However, he said that the criticism motivated him to perform better because he knew if he would be unable to deliver he would be criticized severely. "I have to be on my toes. Because of this I never got distracted. I always felt like I have to constantly improve. And I started improving on my own."