Imam Replaces Fakhar Zaman In Pakistan Champions Trophy Squad

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Left-hander opening batter Imam ul Haq will join Pakistan squad as a replacement after opener Fakhar Zaman got injured during the opening match against New Zealand in Karachi the other day

According to the ICC press release, issued on Thursday, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam ul Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

Twenty-nine-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

