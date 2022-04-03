LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has created a world record by breaking the 37-year-old record of England's Graham Gooch of scoring most runs in a series.

Imam gained this honour during Pakistan's third and one day international against Australia here on Saturday night which the team won by 9 wickets and also sealed the three match series 2-1.

Imam scored 298 runs in the series to surpass 289 runs scored by the Englishman in 1985 against Australia against similar number of matches.

Imam-ul-Haq has become the highest-scoring batsman in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

It may be mentioned here that in the second match of the series, Imam-ul-Haq hadsnatched the honor of scoring a century from Hashim Amla by scoring a century inat least 9 innings.