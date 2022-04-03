UrduPoint.com

Imam-ul-Haq Breaks Graham Gooch's 37-year Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has created a world record by breaking the 37-year-old record of England's Graham Gooch of scoring most runs in a series.

Imam gained this honour during Pakistan's third and one day international against Australia here on Saturday night which the team won by 9 wickets and also sealed the three match series 2-1.

Imam scored 298 runs in the series to surpass 289 runs scored by the Englishman in 1985 against Australia against similar number of matches.

It may be mentioned here that in the second match of the series, Imam-ul-Haq hadsnatched the honor of scoring a century from Hashim Amla by scoring a century inat least 9 innings.

