Imam-ul-Haq Declared Fit By Team Doctor

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Imam-ul-Haq declared fit by team doctor

Pakistan cricket squads batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been declared fit to bat by the team doctor

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan cricket squads batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been declared fit to bat by the team doctor.

PCB Whites' Imam was hit on his left-hand while batting against PCB Greens' Naseem Shah on day-one of the match on Friday, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Saturday.

"The left-handed batsman took part in warm-up session prior to the start of second day's play",he said.

