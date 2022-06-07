Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imam-ul-Haq says he is going to play his first international match at Multan Stadium.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) Imam-ul-Haq is excited over return of international Cricket to Multan, his birthplace.

Imam is emotional because he will play 50th ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium.

In a video message shares by the PCB on Twitter, Haq was seen as saying, “I have seen my uncle playing here and I am very excited because I am going to play my first international match in this city,”.

He said, “I was born here, but we moved to Lahore in my childhood. When we were coming to the stadium, I was reminiscing my childhood memories of the city and sharing them with Babar [Azam].

”

He also stated that he was grateful to his family and his team for their incredible support.

He said cricket made one learn a lot. There were highs and lows but had tried to learn from them.

"It has been an enjoyable journey so far. I am blessed to have these teammates, who have made this journey special for me," Imam said.

Pakistan and the West Indies play ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs on 8, 10 and 12 June at the Multan Cricket Stadium with the three matches starting at 1600 (local time).