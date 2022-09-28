UrduPoint.com

Imam Ul Haq Requests Prayers For His Fathers Health

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Imam ul Haq requests prayers for his fathers health

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket team opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has requested prayers for his father on social media.

Sharing a picture of his father on Twitter, he wrote that parents are precious, learn to respect them and value them when they are with you.

Imam ul Haq requested prayers for the recovery of his father and wrote that my father suffered a minor heart attack a few days ago but now he is recovering.

Fans have expressed prayers and good wishes for his father's speedy recovery on Imamul Haq's post.

