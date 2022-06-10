Imam-ul-Haq scores sixth consecutive 50 plus runs

Pakistan left handed opener Imam-ul-Haq scored sixth consecutive 50 plus runs including two centuries after scoring 72 runs in the second match of the series against West Indies.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan left handed opener Imam-ul-Haq scored sixth consecutive 50 plus runs including two centuries after scoring 72 runs in the second match of the series against West Indies.

Imam-ul-Haq returned to pavilion after scoring 72 runs at 71 balls.

He also shared 8th 100 runs partnership with Babar Azam in the second match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The both players recorded the partnership of 120 runs in the match.