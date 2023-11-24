, , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The national team's opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, is set to exchange vows on November 25, generating excitement in the cricketing community.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) The celebrations are in full swing as the wedding festivities of Pakistan cricket team's opener, Imam-ul-Haq, commenced with a Qawali night on Thursday.

The national team's opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, is set to exchange vows on November 25, generating excitement in the cricketing community.

Cricketing legends, former captains, and close associates were in attendance at the event.

The star-studded reception on Thursday featured notable figures such as Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, making it not just a union of hearts but a reunion of cricket luminaries.

Simultaneously in Phoolnagar, the mehndi ceremony for Pakistan's all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, unfolded, with friends and family actively participating, paving the way for Fakhar Zaman's wedding ceremony scheduled for November 26.