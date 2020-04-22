Imam vows to perform in a better way if given a chance in Test team

Pakistan's dropped opening batsman Imam ul Haq said on Wednesday that he deserved a chance in national Test team to showcase his batting talent and potentialities in a way which people hadn't seen yet

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ): Pakistan's dropped opening batsman Imam ul Haq said on Wednesday that he deserved a chance in national Test team to showcase his batting talent and potentialities in a way which people hadn't seen yet.

"If I get one more chance, everyone will see a different Imam in a different way with the exhibition of quality brand of cricket, coupled with determination and promise in the longest version of the game,'' he told the media in a video interaction session here.

While terming Test cricket his top priority, he said that after getting dropped from Test team, he deserved one more chance as that he could focus on gray areas of his batting and bring improvement.

"When I was dropped from the Test team, I did get upset but I am still hopeful of getting one more chance, as playing Test cricket is my passion and topmost priority. But it is true that one can't get everything one wishes for. I need to score big in Tests as it is the only way to adjust in this format and I am working very hard in this regard. If I get one more chance in test marches, everyone will see better performance from a different Imam in Tests." The opening batsman last played a day/night Test match in December last year in Adelaide against Australia. He was dropped after that due to poor shows as Pakistan lost in Australia 0-2. About it, he said: "I worked really hard and tried to give out my best. Everyone tries to perform well so as I did but unfortunately, I couldn't deliver well in Australia. But now I am in better shape and form and hopefully, this time I will succeed in delivering for my country." When asked about cricket revival in the country and reminded him about the moments of Test match against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 1-0, he replied: "I was not part of playing XI in Test team against Sri Lanka but I saw how the home crowd was enjoying cricket. Cricket is back in Pakistan and that is great. This is good for our batters or bowlers." Replying to a query regarding fitness tests of centrally-contracted players, which ended on Tuesday, Imam said: "The fitness tests were good.

The players should always be responsible and fit for the upcoming tasks. The tests proved to be fun for us as I, and hopefully others too, were fully prepared for them. These tests are conducted to assess the fitness of the players and if we lack something, we are guided well how to improve and how can we be fully fit for the future assignments." When asked about his training routine, the opener said he has gym equipment at home and also a trainer to guide him through video calls. "I have already managed things and all the equipment in my gym. I have hired trainer also, who helps me through video calls. But match fitness cannot be compared with anything else, so we need around 10 to 15 days after lockdown to get settle for any national and international assignment." Imam said that he is not in favour of playing cricket behind close doors as he believes the cricket activities, including the T20 World Cup, should be played in front of spectators. When sports activities resume, he will support the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stance . The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but the fate of the tournament remains uncertain with some suggesting it be conducted behind closed doors.

"If the T20 World Cup takes place, I feel it should be played in front of cricket fans as its charm is something else for players and everyone involved. But this will be decided by the ICC and we will respect that. Let's hope for the best. We also need to ensure players and crowd safety," said the 24-year-old batsman.

About Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Imam said that the entire PSL-5 was very enthralling and challenging but there were a few PSL matches behind closed doors and it was strange. "We played two matches in the PSL without spectators and it was a strange feeling, so we will respect the PCB's decision on it. But I personally feel that the PSL matches should also be played in front of crowd."