UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imamul Haq Is Out From New Zealand Test Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 04:17 PM

Imamul Haq is out from New Zealand Test series

The PCB has confirmed that the left-hand opener will fly back to Pakistan by tomorrow as his thumb injury failed to recover.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that left-hand opener Imamul Haq was out from New Zealand Test series due to his thumb injured.

The board made this confirmation after he failed to recover during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

“Imamul Haq who could not recover from his thumb injury is all set to return to motherland,” said the board officials.

“The player will leave for Lahore by tomorrow (Sunday),” they further said.

The opened fell injured during a training session before T20 series could begin during New Zealand tour as his left thumb had fractured.

On other hand, Babar Azam who also fell injured during the training session and failed to play T20I against New Zealand is recovering.

“Babar Azam is getting well and is now practicing with a hard ball,” said the board. However, decision about his participation would be taken closer to date.

Both team will play 2nd Test from January 3-7 at Gagley Oval in Christchurch.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured T20 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Christchurch Babar Azam January Sunday All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 1,542 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Accused arrested, hashish recovered in sialkot

8 minutes ago

PM, Army Chief will visit Saudi Arabia next month

22 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Free of COVID-19 Red Zones, But ..

56 minutes ago

Five linemen punished for ignoring safety measures ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.