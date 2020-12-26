Imamul Haq is out from New Zealand Test series

(@fidahassanain)

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that left-hand opener Imamul Haq was out from New Zealand Test series due to his thumb injured.

The board made this confirmation after he failed to recover during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

“Imamul Haq who could not recover from his thumb injury is all set to return to motherland,” said the board officials.

“The player will leave for Lahore by tomorrow (Sunday),” they further said.

The opened fell injured during a training session before T20 series could begin during New Zealand tour as his left thumb had fractured.

On other hand, Babar Azam who also fell injured during the training session and failed to play T20I against New Zealand is recovering.

“Babar Azam is getting well and is now practicing with a hard ball,” said the board. However, decision about his participation would be taken closer to date.

Both team will play 2nd Test from January 3-7 at Gagley Oval in Christchurch.