Imamul Haq Out From Test Series Against South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:05 PM

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Africa

The latest reports say that opener batsman Imamul Haq will miss Test matches against South Africa because of his thumb injury. Babar Azam has, however, been recovered from the thumb injury and is busy in net practice before arrival of South African team in Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq is out from Test series against South Africa because of his thumb injury, the latest report say.

The treatment of the batsman is underway for his recovery but he will miss the game against the visitor South Africa.

He fell injured in a practice session at Queenstown during New Zealand tour and could not play the Test series against the host country.

He was sent back home during the first Test at Mount Mauganui.

Till today, he has not been allowed even net practice and has strictly been advised for complete rest for around two weeks.

On other hand Babar Azam is recovered from the thumb injury and now busy in net practice before arrival of South African team. He also fell injured during the same tour of New Zealand while doing practice before the T20 matches.

It may b mentioned here that South Africa will arrive in Pakistan on January 16 to play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Sports

