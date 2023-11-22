Open Menu

Imamul Haq's Fiancée Wows In HSY’s Rs1.5m Bridal Attire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Imamul Haq, known for keeping his personal life private, pleasantly surprised fans and social media enthusiasts by revealing his bride on HSY's Instagram.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) Social media is buzzing with excitement as glimpses of Anmol Mehmood, the soon-to-be wife of cricketer Imamul Haq, have surfaced in a stunning bridal ensemble from HSY.

A series of captivating photos showcase Anmol Mehmood in a breathtaking maroon and gold bridal outfit, radiating joy with her smile in each frame. Her attire seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, representing a timeless yet contemporary fashion choice. The estimated cost of her attire is Rs1.

5 million, designed by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY.

The online-shared photos depict the bride-to-be exuding confidence and grace, stealing the spotlight as she poses for the camera. Her absolute elegance has garnered admiration and well-wishes from audiences across various social media platforms.

Anmol Mehmood's initial look photos have added a sense of warmth to the narrative surrounding the cricket star.

The remarkable attire worn by the soon-to-be Mrs. Imam has sparked interest and admiration, showcasing her impeccable style with a touch of sophistication.

