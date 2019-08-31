UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imbula Continues European Loan Tour And Joins Lecce

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:12 PM

Imbula continues European loan tour and joins Lecce

Midfielder Giannelli Imbula is spending another season out on loan from Stoke, this time with Italian side Lecce, who announced the move on Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Midfielder Giannelli Imbula is spending another season out on loan from Stoke, this time with Italian side Lecce, who announced the move on Saturday.

Lecce, newly promoted to Serie A, said they had an option to buy the 26-year-old Belgian-born Congolese international, without giving a price.

Imbula played at under-20 and under-21 level for France before switching to DR Congo.

He had a spell in the Paris Saint-Germain youth system and played for Guingamp, Marseille and Porto before joining Stoke for a club record 18.3 million ($26.4 million, 24.2 million Euros) in 2016.

His time in the Potteries has not been a success.

Two seasons ago he went on loan to Toulouse in France. Last season he was lent to Rayo Vallecano who then finished bottom of La Liga.

Related Topics

Loan France Toulouse Marseille Lecce Porto Buy Stoke Price Congo 2016 From PSG Million

Recent Stories

Organization of Kashmir Coalition appreciates Paki ..

2 minutes ago

Monreal leaves Arsenal for Real Sociedad

3 minutes ago

Swedish packaging pioneer Hans Rausing dead at 93: ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Regain Control of Kunduz After Talib ..

3 minutes ago

Rain in city Lahore lowers temperatures

10 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Visits DRC to Express Interna ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.