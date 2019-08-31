Imbula Continues European Loan Tour And Joins Lecce
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:12 PM
Midfielder Giannelli Imbula is spending another season out on loan from Stoke, this time with Italian side Lecce, who announced the move on Saturday
Lecce, newly promoted to Serie A, said they had an option to buy the 26-year-old Belgian-born Congolese international, without giving a price.
Imbula played at under-20 and under-21 level for France before switching to DR Congo.
He had a spell in the Paris Saint-Germain youth system and played for Guingamp, Marseille and Porto before joining Stoke for a club record 18.3 million ($26.4 million, 24.2 million Euros) in 2016.
His time in the Potteries has not been a success.
Two seasons ago he went on loan to Toulouse in France. Last season he was lent to Rayo Vallecano who then finished bottom of La Liga.