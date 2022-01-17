UrduPoint.com

'Imodium Grazie' As Berrettini Struggles Through In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

'Imodium Grazie' as Berrettini struggles through in Melbourne

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Italian Matteo Berrettini battled stomach cramps and frequent trips to the toilet before winning his way through to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The seventh seed held on to beat American Brandon Nakashima in a three-hour-10-minute struggle 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final, called the trainer after losing the opening set but rallied to take the match in four sets.

Berrettini scrawled "Imodium grazie!" on the courtside camera lens after completing his victory, but not until after making three emergency toilet breaks during the match.

The 25-year-old will now face American wild card Stefan Kozlov in the second round.

"I've been feeling sick with my stomach, let's say that," Berrettini said.

"It was really hard to play, especially the third and fourth set."

Related Topics

Brandon Australian Open Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition ..

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

31 seconds ago
 Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: ..

Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 seconds ago
 China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

4 minutes ago
 Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Bo ..

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Secur ..

4 minutes ago
 Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on roa ..

Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

4 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.