UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Impatient Fans Don't Know What Teen Striker Parrott Looks Like, Says Mourinho

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Impatient fans don't know what teen striker Parrott looks like, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says some Tottenham fans who are demanding that Troy Parrott gets game time do not even know what the teenager looks like

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Jose Mourinho says some Tottenham fans who are demanding that Troy Parrott gets game time do not even know what the teenager looks like.

Mourinho has come under mounting pressure to play the 18-year-old Irishman with Spurs are shorn of any other recognised strikers, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out injured.

Parrott is a prolific scorer at youth level and has already played for the Republic of Ireland, but has yet to play a full 90 minutes of senior football.

Mourinho has regularly repeated his message that Parrott is not ready to come in and replace Kane or Son.

"This is a world where lots of people, they don't even know if Troy has long hair or short hair," said Mourinho.

"Or is blonde or is dark. They don't even know that and speak about: Troy, Troy, Troy, Troy, he should play.

"There was a guy behind me on the bench the other day: 'Play Troy, play Troy.' I don't think he knows Troy.

" Mourinho did play Parrott that day, but only for the last few minutes of the 3-2 defeat to Wolves.

He was sent to play for the under-23s on Monday with a clear message to prove why he is ahead of his young team-mates and Mourinho said he was delighted with his 45-minute performance.

"I told him before the game, every time you play with the kids of your age, you have to show your colleagues why you are the privileged one," he said.

"Why you are training in the first team every day and some of them are not -- they are still in the group age. Because it was something that he was not doing." Mourinho said Parrott was on a learning curve.

"So I think Troy will come even stronger and stronger when everything happens step by step. And not immediately," he said.

"So tomorrow if he plays and he scores the winning goal, and he is the back page of your newspapers, nothing changes. The next week he goes again to play for the U23s. Everything is a process."

Related Topics

Football Injured World Young Ireland Tottenham

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

19 minutes ago

Police conducted 608 search operations during Febr ..

7 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

4 minutes ago

CGSS, Punjab University signs MoU to promote joint ..

8 minutes ago

NAB files reference against MMD officers, others i ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines to resume aid talks with backers of UN ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.