Impey Wins 'special' Tour Of Switzerland Stage After Injury Nightmare

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2022 | 09:48 PM

South African Daryl Impey said it was "special" to clinch the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland in a sprint finish on Wednesday a year on from breaking his pelvis and collarbone

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :South African Daryl Impey said it was "special" to clinch the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland in a sprint finish on Wednesday a year on from breaking his pelvis and collarbone.

Welshman Steve Williams, who won Sunday's opening stage, kept hold of the overall lead.

Israel Premier-Tech's Impey, 37, pipped Australian Michael Matthews and Dane Soeren Kragh Andersen after 190.8km of racing from Grenchen to Brunnen on the banks of Lake Lucerne.

Impey, who wore the Tour de France's yellow jersey for two days in 2013, claimed the 30th victory of his career.

He spent almost five months away from competition after suffering the serious injuries in May 2021 and returning to minor races in Italy last October.

"I'm ecstatic. It was a tough day. After everything that happened last year, I didn't know if I was going to get back on top of the step," Impey said.

"To finally pull off a victory after all of the hard times is special," he added.

Bahrain-Victorious' Williams, 26, finished in 29th place in the mass sprint bunch behind Impey.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was also edged by Impey but the Ineos Grenadiers rider moves up to third overall with his performance.

Dane Andreas Lorentz Kron is sandwiched between the Welsh pair in the yellow jersey standings.

Thursday's fifth stage is a 193km run from Ambri through Lugano to Novazzano, near the Italian border.

