Important decisions at the bodybuilding association meeting

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter-Club Peshawar Bodybuilding Competition Wednesday decided to hold a competition on March 19, subject to the permission of the government.

The government has imposed a ban on all sporting activities apart from individual jogging and walking.

In this regard, a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association was held here with Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and President KP Bodybuilding Association Tariq Pervez in the chair.

Nowshera Jamal Qureshi, President Charsadda Ishtiaq Ahmed and Secretary Emad Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Secretary Shakeel Paracha, Mardan, Secretary Abid Ali were also present.

Addressing the meeting, which was well attended by Saeed-ur-Rehman, Secretary, Peshawar, Muhammad Zahid, Secretary, Bannu and other officials and members, Tariq Pervez said that the KP Bodybuilding Association approved several competitions.