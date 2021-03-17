UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Important Decisions At The Bodybuilding Association Meeting

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Important decisions at the bodybuilding association meeting

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter-Club Peshawar Bodybuilding Competition Wednesday decided to hold a competition on March 19, subject to the permission of the government.

The government has imposed a ban on all sporting activities apart from individual jogging and walking.

In this regard, a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association was held here with Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and President KP Bodybuilding Association Tariq Pervez in the chair.

Nowshera Jamal Qureshi, President Charsadda Ishtiaq Ahmed and Secretary Emad Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Secretary Shakeel Paracha, Mardan, Secretary Abid Ali were also present.

Addressing the meeting, which was well attended by Saeed-ur-Rehman, Secretary, Peshawar, Muhammad Zahid, Secretary, Bannu and other officials and members, Tariq Pervez said that the KP Bodybuilding Association approved several competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Abid Ali Shakeel March All From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.