UrduPoint.com

Impressive Pogacar Wins 4th Stage To Lead Paris-Nice

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Impressive Pogacar wins 4th stage to lead Paris-Nice

Two-time former Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar climbed to the overall lead of Paris-Nice after an impressive performance in Wednesday's fourth stage

La Chabanne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Two-time former Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar climbed to the overall lead of Paris-Nice after an impressive performance in Wednesday's fourth stage.

The Slovenian pipped David Gaudu by one second with Gino Maeder third 34 seconds behind in overcast conditions in central France.

Pogacar, 24, overtook Magnus Cort in the general classification to take the yellow jersey of the 'Race to the Sun' which ends on Sunday on the Cote d'Azur in Nice.

"It wasn't my plan to take the yellow jersey today but you should never say no to yellow," said the UAE Emirates team rider.

"It's great to find this colour again," he added.

France's Gaudu commented: "He was stronger than me in the sprint. I'm second but it's second to Pogacar!" Last year's Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard was dropped by Pogacar on the final climb up to La Loge des Gardes ski resort at 1,077m altitude and the Dane now sits 44 seconds behind in third overall.

Vingegaard had tried to slip the peloton around four kilometres out, with that break leaving little in the tank to challenge in the decisive dash for the line.

"When he went off I said to myself he must feel really strong... so I think he must have just collapsed a bit (at the end)," said Pogacar.

Groupama-FDJ's Gaudu is sandwiched between Pogacar and Vingegaard, 10 seconds behind the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion.

Thursday's fifth stage is a 212.5km ride from Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise to Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux with four testing climbs as the peloton heads to the foothills of the Alps.

Related Topics

France UAE Nice David Lead Tank Sunday 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatt ..

Mariam Almheiri: Women are main drivers in combatting climate change and achievi ..

24 seconds ago
 Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conf ..

Stolen Afghan Assets Can Now be Used In Other Conflicts - UN Envoy

3 minutes ago
 PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: ..

PPP always at front in advocating women's rights: Shazia Marri

3 minutes ago
 World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devas ..

World Remains Vulnerable to Emergence of New Devastating Pandemic - Intel Report

3 minutes ago
 Rare West African lion cubs caught on camera in Se ..

Rare West African lion cubs caught on camera in Senegal

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor for pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.