Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2023

Impressive Tsitsipas to face Khachanov in Australian Open semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas closed on a first Grand Slam title by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday in impressive fashion, as Victoria Azarenka also powered into the last four

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas closed on a first Grand Slam title by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday in impressive fashion, as Victoria Azarenka also powered into the last four.

Tsitsipas was a convincing 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 winner over unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic and faces Karen Khachanov next.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas is the highest remaining seed left at three and with Melbourne's large Greek community roaring him on, his title charge is gathering pace.

"It felt different this time from any other match and the most important thing in the end is that I found a solution," said Tsitsipas, after making the Australian semi-finals for a fourth time.

"It was a very difficult three-setter, one of the most difficult so far in the competition," said the Greek, who will become world number one should he win the title.

The other quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena between Russia's Khachanov and Sebastian Korda had been warming up nicely until the American hurt his wrist.

The 18th seed went through when Korda retired in the third set, down 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 3-0.

The 22-year-old Korda, who had been attempting to emulate his father Petr's Australian Open victory in 1998, said afterwards that he could barely hold the racquet.

He said he first felt the injury while playing the Adelaide International this month, where he made the final and forced a championship point before being beaten by Novak Djokovic.

