UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improving Nadal Plays Best Set Yet To Down Fognini

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Improving Nadal plays best set yet to down Fognini

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal said he played his best set of the tournament in beating old nemesis Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open Monday as the world number two fights back to fitness from a back injury.

The Spaniard moved into his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final with his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena, which set up a clash with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal has been struggling with lower back tightness since arriving in Australia, but said he was starting to increase his workload as the problem gets better.

"I played first set, without a doubt, my best level in the tournament," said Nadal, who is chasing his 21st major title and sole ownership of the men's record, which he currently shares with Federer.

"Well, it's normal, too, because I was able to practise for two days in a row. That makes an important difference. My physical condition needs to keep improving, but I think this match helps, too.

"I was not able to practice the proper way for the last 19 days," he added. "But yesterday I started again to increase the amount of work on the practice, and today has been a positive victory with some long points, so that helps for the next match." It is the 13th time he has made the last eight in Australia, moving to joint third on the all-time list behind Roger Federer (15) and John Newcombe (14).

The result keeps him on track to meet top seed Novak Djokovic in the final, with the Serb, who is carrying an abdominal injury, into his 12th quarter-final after seeing off Milos Raonic on Sunday evening.

- Excitement's back - Next up for Nadal is Tsitsipas, who earned a walkover when ninth seed Matteo Berrettini pulled out of their fourth-round clash Monday, also with an abdominal strain.

Nadal said he was excited about facing the Greek star, and warned he was starting to feel like his old self again.

"If we compare how I was five days ago and how I am today's situation, it's different, and my perspective and excitement is completely different," he said.

Coming into the clash, Nadal owned a 12-4 advantage over the flamboyant Fognini dating back to 2013 and he looked sharp, but it wasn't vintage tennis from the 34-year-old.

He didn't serve at his best but returned well, creating 19 break point chances although he only converted six.

Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set after hitting several stunning winners.

But the 33-year-old Italian gathered himself, breaking back before Nadal immediately broke again.

The Italian saved three set points, but his resistance finally crumbled after 46 minutes.

In the second set, Fognini broke for 4-2 when Nadal fluffed a forehand. But Nadal broke back and broke again before wrapping up the set.

He accelerated in the third set and raced to the finish as Fognini faded.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Lead Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday Australian Open From Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,123 new COVID-19 cases, 4,892 reco ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan Welcomes Idea to Host Production of Russi ..

17 minutes ago

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, aga ..

17 minutes ago

Himalaya flood disaster hits Delhi water supply

17 minutes ago

Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to co ..

17 minutes ago

French chef Darroze credits femininity for her fiv ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.