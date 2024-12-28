Imran, Ali Lead Lahore’s Fightback On Day Two
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Imran Dogar’s maiden first-class century and five-wicket haul by Mohammad Waheed helped Lahore Whites stage a comeback against Sialkot on second day of the third triangular stage fixture at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Imran Dogar’s maiden first-class century and five-wicket haul by Mohammad Waheed helped Lahore Whites stage a comeback against Sialkot on second day of the third triangular stage fixture at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
At stumps, Lahore Whites were 240 for two in 58.2 overs, still trailing by 225 runs to Sialkot’s first innings score of 465. Ali Zaryab returned undefeated on 91 off 173 balls, which included 10 fours.
Ali knitted a 233-run opening stand with Imran, who scored a 177-ball 132, smashing 18 fours and two sixes.
Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 336 for four in 94 overs, Sialkot were bundled out for 465 in 119.
3 overs. Left-hand batter Azan Awais managed to add only five runs to his overnight score and was bowled by Hikmatullah for 168. His innings of 293 balls included 19 fours.
Mohsin Riaz coming to bat at number six scored 51 off 69 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six.
For Lahore Whites’, Waheed bagged five wickets for 124 runs, while Hikmatullah took three wickets.
Scores in brief (day two of four):
Sialkot 465 all out, 119.3 overs (Azan Awais 168, Ashir Mehmood 101, Mohsin Riaz 51; Mohammad Waheed 5-124, Syed Hikmatullah 3-83)
Lahore Whites 240-2, 58.2 overs (Imran Dogar 132, Ali Zaryab 91 not out).
Recent Stories
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various p ..
FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
More Stories From Sports
-
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two1 minute ago
-
Kickboxing Championship celebrated Quaid-e-Azam Day in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Winter Sports Coaching Camp entered its sixth day across Sindh3 hours ago
-
Duffy bowls New Zealand to T20 victory over Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad5 hours ago
-
Ten wickets fall on day two as Centurion Test hangs in balance822 hours ago
-
Zone-IV, Zone-VI dominate in Woodward Trophy1 day ago
-
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update2 days ago
-
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw2 days ago
-
Kamran Ghulam scores maiden Test half-century as 13 wickets fell on opening day2 days ago
-
Banbridge foils French to land King George VI Chase for Ireland2 days ago