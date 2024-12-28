Open Menu

Imran, Ali Lead Lahore’s Fightback On Day Two

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two

Imran Dogar’s maiden first-class century and five-wicket haul by Mohammad Waheed helped Lahore Whites stage a comeback against Sialkot on second day of the third triangular stage fixture at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

At stumps, Lahore Whites were 240 for two in 58.2 overs, still trailing by 225 runs to Sialkot’s first innings score of 465. Ali Zaryab returned undefeated on 91 off 173 balls, which included 10 fours.

Ali knitted a 233-run opening stand with Imran, who scored a 177-ball 132, smashing 18 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 336 for four in 94 overs, Sialkot were bundled out for 465 in 119.

3 overs. Left-hand batter Azan Awais managed to add only five runs to his overnight score and was bowled by Hikmatullah for 168. His innings of 293 balls included 19 fours.

Mohsin Riaz coming to bat at number six scored 51 off 69 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six.

For Lahore Whites’, Waheed bagged five wickets for 124 runs, while Hikmatullah took three wickets.

Scores in brief (day two of four):

Sialkot 465 all out, 119.3 overs (Azan Awais 168, Ashir Mehmood 101, Mohsin Riaz 51; Mohammad Waheed 5-124, Syed Hikmatullah 3-83)

Lahore Whites 240-2, 58.2 overs (Imran Dogar 132, Ali Zaryab 91 not out).

