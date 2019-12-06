UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran And Fawad Make Tons As Sindh And Balochistan Match Ends In Draw

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

Imran and Fawad make tons as Sindh and Balochistan match ends in draw

Sindh’s Fawad Alam scored his fourth century of the season and Balochistan’s Imran Butt also continued his run of form with another ton on the final day of four-day tenth-round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Thursday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) Sindh’s Fawad Alam scored his fourth century of the season and Balochistan’s Imran Butt also continued his run of form with another ton on the final day of four-day tenth-round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Balochistan had reached 181 for one in 26.2 overs in their second innings when the match ended in a draw.

Earlier Sindh had totaled 515 in 170.1 overs in their first innings in reply to Balochistan’s 471 for nine declared.

Butt who was out cheaply in the first innings made amends with a fine 101 not out from 99 balls with 15 fours.

This allowed him to finish as the top run-getter in the tournament’s round matches with 934 runs, a tally that included four centuries.

Balochistan’s captain, Imran Farhat was also undefeated on 40 from 26 balls when the match ended.

Fawad's 34th century of his first-class career was the highlight of a day where Sindh responded with 515 in 170.1 overs in reply to Balochistan’s first innings total of 471 for nine.

The left-hander faced 233 balls and hit 12 fours and a six in his innings of 116 runs after he resumed on the overnight score of 69.

Fawad who has scored over 12,000 runs in first class cricket also shared a productive seventh wicket partnership of 47 with Anwar Ali who made 58 runs.

All-rounder, Anwar who has been in good form since returning from an injury to first class cricket this season stroked nine fours in his 117 balls innings.

Sindh lost their overnight batsman, Hasan Mohsin for 23 to Khurram Shehzad after which Fawad and Anwar stood firm.

After Fawad was caught by Bismillah Khan off Taj Wali, Anwar produced a ninth wicket stand of 52 runs with Mir Hamza (14).

Taj Wali and Jalat Khan finished with three wickets apiece.

Balochistan finished at the bottom of the six-team table at the completion of the 10 rounds while Sindh were placed fifth going winless in the tournament.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 471-9 declared, 150.2 overs (Imran Farhat 137, Akbar-ur-Rehman 122, Amad Butt 106, Asif Zakir 53; Mir Hamza 4-98, Sohail Khan 3-75) and 181-2, 26.2 overs ( Imran Butt 101 not out, Imran Farhat 40 not out)

Sindh 515 all out, 170.1 overs (Saud Shakeel 151, Fawad Alam 116, Khurram Manzoor 109, Anwar Ali 58; Jalat Khan 3-96, Taj Wali 3-122)

Result: Match drawn

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Century Fine Anwar Ali Fawad Alam Imran Farhat Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Amad Butt Mir Hamza Imran Butt Taj Wali Akbar-ur-Rehman Bismillah Khan Asif Zakir Saud Shakeel All From Top

Recent Stories

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia's Al-Jubeir Says Qatar Needs to Take ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

23 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

30 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

35 minutes ago

Five Injured in France's Toulouse as Protests Over ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.