‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me’

(@fidahassanain)

Sarfraz Nawaz, former cricketer and teammate of PM Imran Khan, has made serious allegations against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz leveled serious allegations against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was regular user of alcohol and drugs.

Sarfraz Nawaz said Imran Khan also used to smoke pot, sniff cocaine and consume alcohol during his cricket days.

He made these allegations during an interview to Rashid on Hot Seat.

“Imran Khan did drinking in front of me,” said Sarfraz Nawaz who is better known his political rival.

“Just bring him here in front of me and let’s see if he denies all this,” said Sarfraz Nawaz, pointing out that many other people were also the witness.

He said that Imran Khan could file a case against him but many were there in London who knew him [Imran Khan] well.

“He used to smoke canabies in London,” said Sarfraz Nawaz, claimed that he also did it at his home.

“He consumed charas there at my house when he came there along with other players,” he added.

He said he was regular user of cocaine.

In his allegations, he also challenged PM Imran Khan to come forward and deny him.