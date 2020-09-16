Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’s best team is his dream

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has termed agreement between PTV and PCB as a positive step, believing that cricket broadcast will increase PTV's coverage and is important for cricket fans in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that seeing Pakistan becoming as the world’s best team was his dream.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has plenty of potential in cricket that needed to be explored.

He expressed these words while addressing a signing ceremony between Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and cable operators regarding Pakistan Cricket broadcast and cable distribution rights in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“This agreement is a positive step and it will provide lead to ptv in cricket broadcasts. I believe that cricket broadcast will increase PTV's coverage and quality and it is also important for cricket fans in the country,” he said.

He asked PCB to restructure the cricket system in order to make Pakistan an unbeatable team in the world.

“I have asked the cricketing body to increase the competition level of players,” the PM said. He also said that the government was waiting for its business plan while referring to the possible increase in license fee of PTV.

“In the present system of domestic cricket, you will see that when this talent is polished, Pakistan team will become the best team in the world,” the PM said.

Imran Khan said he had been working for forty years and had decided that he would change the system when he got the authority.