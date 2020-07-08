UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali And Malang Ali Depart For England

Wed 08th July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malang Ali depart for England

The quartet would reach London via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai and travel to Worcester by bus. The group would be re-tested when they arrived in Worcester and would only be allowed to join the team if they tested negative for the virus once more.

Haris Rauf, who was the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who was granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, would be the last two squad members to depart for England.

The quartet would reach London via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai and travel to Worcester by bus.

The group would be re-tested when they arrived in Worcester and would only be allowed to join the team if they tested negative for the virus once more.

Haris Rauf, who was the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who was granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, would be the last two squad members to depart for England.

More Stories From Sports

