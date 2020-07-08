Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malang Ali depart for England

(@fidahassanain)

The quartet would reach London via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai and travel to Worcester by bus. The group would be re-tested when they arrived in Worcester and would only be allowed to join the team if they tested negative for the virus once more.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Imran Khan Sr. Kashif Bhatti and Haider Ali along with a masseur Malang Ali departed for England after testing negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back tests here on Wednesday.

Haris Rauf, who was the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who was granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, would be the last two squad members to depart for England.