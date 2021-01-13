UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Voted As The Highest-rated Captain

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Imran Khan voted as the highest-rated captain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning Skipper and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain in a poll conducted by the International cricket Council (ICC) on its Twitter page.

In the poll, the ICC asked the Twitter users to choose, who was the best, among these giants, (Imran Khan, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, former South Africa's Ab de Villiers and Australia's Meg Lanning).

"Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers. Their averages improved as leaders Chart with upwards trend. You decide which of these 'pacesetters' were the best among these geniuses!" tweeted ICC.

Out of the 536,346 votes, Imran Khan bagged 47.3 percent while Kohli (46.2), Ab de Villiers (6) and Meg Lanning (0.5).

"The results are out! You've decided the best 'pacesetter'. The indomitable Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain, beating Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning, and AB de Villiers in the poll," ICC tweeted.

Imran Khan, had an average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the ball in Tests, respectively. However, his batting Test average was 52.34 and bowling average was 20.26 when he was captaining.

