Imran Khwaja Reappointed As ICC Deputy Chair
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2024 | 06:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The International cricket Council (ICC) board has reappointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair of the ICC, with the new tenure beginning on December 1.
Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the Board having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2024.
Mr Khwaja was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017, said a press release.
In addition, the ICC’s Members supported the ICC Board recommendation to change the terms of the ICC Chair and Independent Director in the Constitution to now be a maximum of two terms of three years (from three terms of two years, with the six-year limit remaining).
