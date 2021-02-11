Imran leads in senior section of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Third Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship came into action at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course yesterday with competitive activity centering around the senior amateur golfers and the ladies segment competitors who seek honors through meritorious performances.

For the seniors the encounter is spread over 36 holes (two rounds ) and similarly lady amateurs also engage in a golfing battle over 36 holes ,18 holes each day .

Whereas the event may be classified as Senior Amateur ,yet evident in the course of the competition is adequate flair in shot making and distinguishable is playing proficiecy and skillful handling of the golf course challenges.

At the end of the first round ,the masterly one turned out to be Imran Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana who produced an impressive gross score of 75 to occupy the top position in the race for gross honors..

This score represents a remarkable effort and noteworthy was his consistency and precision in his handling of approach shots to the green plus backed by level headed putting.

Out of the other participating seniors ,those who performed well are Tariq Mehmood and Rashid Akbar ,both from Garrison Golf Club and they managed a spirited score of gross 77 each and competition wise are placed two strokes behind the leader,Imran Ahmed.

A few more with fairly reasonable scores are Lt Col (r) Mohammad Shafi at 78 and three eager ones are bracketed at a score of gross 79.These striving ones are Rustam Ali Chatta ,Asad Khan and Muhammed Sarfraz.At a score of gross 80 lie ,Col (r) Asif Mehdi ,Shafiq Bhatti and Yousaf Borula..

Formidable one in the net section race is Muhammed Sarfraz of Multan ,with a net score of 66.Waqar Ahmad of Garrison is one stroke behind at net 67.

In the race for honors in Ladies section ,the pace setters on the first day were two young ladies ,Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya and Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview.Rimsha managed a round of gross 76 as did Suneya . Through accurate hitting off the tees and avoiding straying from the fairways ,they managed to stay ahead of rivals like Parkha Ijaz ,Ghazala Yasmin ,Ana James Gill and Zaib un Nisa.

The champion amateurs enter the competition tomorrow, Friday and for three rounds it will be an exciting fight for top positions ,which promise rewards and honor.

Umer Khokher of Rawalpindi who is the top ranked golf amateur of the country is scheduled to tee off at 7am and he will be part of a three ball flite comprising of Ali Raza (handicap 4) and Nasir Irshad (handicap 7).