Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: Shoaib Akhtar

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Hard-hitting opening batsman Imran Nazir was more talented than former Indian legend Virender Sehwag, claimed former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar here on Wednesday.

However, he said, the authorities concerned did not take care of Imran Nazir. He said Sehwag had a better brain than Nazir but there was no comparison of talent between both players as Nazir was the best.

“When it comes talent, Nazir was better than Sehwag.

We made efforts to contain him a little. I asked the management to play Imran Nazir consistently but they did not listen to me despite that Nazir hit a hundred in a side match against India.

Shoaib Akhtar said that unfortunately they did not know how to take care of our brands as there could have easily been a better player than Sehwag in him. He said he was a good fielder but we could not utilize him properly.

Javed Miandad knew well how to make Nazir bat well during his career, he concluded.