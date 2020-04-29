UrduPoint.com
Imran Nazir Was More Talented Than Indian Sehwag: Shoaib Akhtar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: Shoaib Akhtar

The former fast pacer says that the authorities concerned in Pakistan did not take care of hard-hitting opening batsman Imran Nazir.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Hard-hitting opening batsman Imran Nazir was more talented than former Indian legend Virender Sehwag, claimed former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar here on Wednesday.

However, he said, the authorities concerned did not take care of Imran Nazir. He said Sehwag had a better brain than Nazir but there was no comparison of talent between both players as Nazir was the best.

“When it comes talent, Nazir was better than Sehwag.

We made efforts to contain him a little. I asked the management to play Imran Nazir consistently but they did not listen to me despite that Nazir hit a hundred in a side match against India.

Shoaib Akhtar said that unfortunately they did not know how to take care of our brands as there could have easily been a better player than Sehwag in him. He said he was a good fielder but we could not utilize him properly.

Javed Miandad knew well how to make Nazir bat well during his career, he concluded.

