Imran Nazir writes emotional tribute to late Bob Woolmer

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir on Friday wrote an emotional tribute to late English cricket coach Bob Woolmer, saying he was close to the heart

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir on Friday wrote an emotional tribute to late English cricket coach Bob Woolmer, saying he was close to the heart.

Woolmer, who died during the 2007 World Cup, would have been 72 on Thursday (May 14).

With that in mind, Nazir penned a heartfelt message in which he fondly remembered the huge impact Woolmer had on Pakistan cricket.

"Bob Woolmer was very close to the heart of every Pakistan cricket fan. He would have been 72 today. RIP Bob," Nazir said in a tweet as quoted by battingwithbimal.com.

Late Bob Wolmer, was appointed coach of the Pakistan team in 2004.

He was feted when his team reversed the result in early 2005 on their return tour to India, drawing the Tests 1-1 and winning the ODI series 4-2.

In 2005 Pakistan beat England in a home series immediately after England had beaten the Australian team in England to secure the Ashes. In the home series against India that followed, Woolmer's side were victorious in the Test series, winning it 1-0.

Woolmer's side then beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a 3 ODI series and achieved a 3rd consecutive Test series win with a 1-0 win in a 2 test series with Sri Lanka. Woolmer, passed away on March 18, the day after Pakistan were knocked out of the 2007 World Cup.