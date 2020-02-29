Imran Tahir hopeful of his team performing well in next PSL matches

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir, who is playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 from Multan Sultans thanked the spectators for supporting them and hoped that his team will perform well in next matches too

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :South African leg spinner Imran Tahir, who is playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 from Multan Sultans thanked the spectators for supporting them and hoped that his team will perform well in next matches too.

"I'm impressed and grateful to the people who come to support Multan Sultans team and it was an honor for them," he said.

Talking to media persons here at Multan cricket stadium on Saturday, Imran Tahir said they had won three consecutive games at home ground and would try to perform better in other PSL matches too.

He gave the credit to fast bowlers who did well in all the three matches which was very difficult for any fast bowler.

To a question about fast game in T-20, he said there was a lot of time in T-20 game as well, and if a batsman stays at wicket then he could make runs.

About Rilee Rossouw's performance, Imran Tahir said he was a wonderful player and could make runs in any situation.

About playing International cricket, Imran said he worked hard for playing cricket at international level and availed the opportunity in the age of 35.

About Bilawal Bhatti, he said Bilawal availed the opportunity to play in place of Shahid Afridi in today's match and performed excellently by taking three wickets.

Quetta Gladiators player Shane Watson said Multan Sultans bowlers bowled very well today.

He said Rilee Rossouw played well in today's match, adding the result of the match could have been different if they got 20 runs less target.

He said crowd was amazing and they enjoyed a lot playing here.