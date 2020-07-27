UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Tahir Says MS Dhoni Welcomed Him At Camp In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

Imran Tahir says MS Dhoni welcomed him at camp in India

Cricketer Imran Tahir said he had first met Dhoni when he was got picked for Pune and actually he was quite nervous, he didn’t know how to react.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Pakistani cricketer Imran Tahir said that Indian player MS Dhoni welcomed when he first met a camp in India.

In a Facebook live session, ‘Cricket Unplugged with Anis Sajan’ Tahir that he was watching Dhoni on tv and had never met in person.

“I first met him when I got picked for Pune and actually I was quite nervous, I didn’t know how to react,” said Imran Khan while sharing his meeting details with Anis Sajan.

“But I was surprised, I was outside my room door and he came to me from his room and said: ‘Imran bhai, welcome. This is my room and you are more than welcome anytime,” he added.

Imran Tahir, the Ranchi superstar's teammate at Chennai Super Kings, is the latest cricketer to heap praise on the former Indian skipper as he recalled Dhoni's actions that left him in awe.

Tahir was roped in by Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) as a replacement player for Mitchell Marsh.

The senior leg-spinner hadn't met Dhoni before and was nervous when he landed in the camp.

“Dhoni used to get mangoes for all the teammates,” said imran Tahir, adding that it was probably the best thing to hear from a legend like Dhoni.

He also said:“Like I said, it was very kind of him. He is such a down to earth guy. I thought 'If you are offering me that, I am definitely coming to your room'. That was very kind of him. Like I said, that was the first time I met him personally. We used to go to his room, we still go because he gets mangoes coming in from all over the world. We love to eat that. All of us,”.

Chennai Super Kings was the only team to bid for Tahir and he joined the Yellow Army at his base price of Rs 10 million. He only scalped six wickets in IPL 2018 but bagged Purple Cap with 26 wickets in 17 matches next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan World Army Facebook Indian Premier League Ranchi Pune Chennai Price Mitchell MS Dhoni Imran Tahir 2018 TV All From Best Million Love

Recent Stories

Dubai makes the impossible possible with Snow Run ..

6 minutes ago

Asian Beach Games postponed

19 minutes ago

Asad Umar appeals public to cooperate with govt on ..

26 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics should "definitely" take place, eve ..

45 seconds ago

11 arrested, narcotics,weapon seized:

46 seconds ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visits ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.