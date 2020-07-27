Imran Tahir says MS Dhoni welcomed him at camp in India

(@fidahassanain)

Cricketer Imran Tahir said he had first met Dhoni when he was got picked for Pune and actually he was quite nervous, he didn’t know how to react.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Pakistani cricketer Imran Tahir said that Indian player MS Dhoni welcomed when he first met a camp in India.

In a Facebook live session, ‘Cricket Unplugged with Anis Sajan’ Tahir that he was watching Dhoni on tv and had never met in person.

“I first met him when I got picked for Pune and actually I was quite nervous, I didn’t know how to react,” said Imran Khan while sharing his meeting details with Anis Sajan.

“But I was surprised, I was outside my room door and he came to me from his room and said: ‘Imran bhai, welcome. This is my room and you are more than welcome anytime,” he added.

Imran Tahir, the Ranchi superstar's teammate at Chennai Super Kings, is the latest cricketer to heap praise on the former Indian skipper as he recalled Dhoni's actions that left him in awe.

Tahir was roped in by Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) as a replacement player for Mitchell Marsh.

The senior leg-spinner hadn't met Dhoni before and was nervous when he landed in the camp.

“Dhoni used to get mangoes for all the teammates,” said imran Tahir, adding that it was probably the best thing to hear from a legend like Dhoni.

He also said:“Like I said, it was very kind of him. He is such a down to earth guy. I thought 'If you are offering me that, I am definitely coming to your room'. That was very kind of him. Like I said, that was the first time I met him personally. We used to go to his room, we still go because he gets mangoes coming in from all over the world. We love to eat that. All of us,”.

Chennai Super Kings was the only team to bid for Tahir and he joined the Yellow Army at his base price of Rs 10 million. He only scalped six wickets in IPL 2018 but bagged Purple Cap with 26 wickets in 17 matches next year.