UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Tahir Wishes He Would Have Played For Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:34 PM

Imran Tahir wishes he would have played for Pakistan

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has wished he would have played international cricket for Pakistan, the country of his birth

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has wished he would have played international cricket for Pakistan, the country of his birth.

The 41-year, who was born in Lahore, progressed through Pakistan's youth level cricket to U-19 cricket and even Pakistan A side but never the seniors. Determined to make it to the top of the game, he left for pastures new, eventually settling in South Africa, whose dearth of quality spinners made a perfect home for the leg-spinner.

Although still active in franchise cricket, he bid farewell to the international game last year during World Cup. A year later, he admits that he counts his inability to play for Pakistan as a major regret.

"I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am.

I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed," he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

He credited his spouse, Sumayya Dildar, for backing him to migrate and make the big switch. "It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked regarding the fate of the truncated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Tahir, who plays for Multan Sultans, said that he would like for "the winner to be decided on the ground."In case, he said, if it becomes impossible to complete the tournament, his Sultans would be the worthy winner by virtue of being the table toppers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World Pakistan Super League Wife South Africa Imran Tahir 2020 God Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

20 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.