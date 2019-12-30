Imran wins APS Memorial Mr. Junior Peshawar Bodybuilding title

Imran lifted the Mr. Junior Peshawar title of the Army Public School (APS) Memorial Bodybuilding Championship played here at PSB Coaching Center on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Imran lifted the Mr. Junior Peshawar title of the Army Public school (APS) Memorial Bodybuilding Championship played here at PSB Coaching Center on Monday.

Director General sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Parents of the APS Shuhadda were also present and witnessed the contests in various Junior and Senior weight categories. In the Junior weight category Imran Khan lifted the title when he got medal in 50-kilograms weight. Shakeel won second and Mohammad Kharis took third.

Irfan took first place in the 60kgs weight category, Salman won second and Abrar took third. In the first class of 65kgs, Abbas Khan took first, Niaz Ali took second and Naveed Khan got third position while Bashir Ahmed in second class got Bilal Khan second and Sana Allah got third, in the 70kgs weight category Bilal Khan of Dera Ismail Khan recorded first position, Shiraz of Mardan took third position and Inayat Ullah of Swat took third position respectively.

Similarly, in the first class of 75kgs, Shah Zeb of Mardan won first position, Umar Khan of Charsadda claimed second position and Israr of Swabi took third position. In the 80kgs weight category, Amir Jamal won first, Khalid second and Rahim Syed took third position.

At the 5th APS Memorial Bodybuilding Competition, more than 100 musclemen from across the province participated in 10 different weight categories in the Championship held at Qayum Sports Complex Peshawar.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak's and Parents of martyred of Army Public School Peshawar distributed prizes along with delegates including President KP Bodybuilding Association Haji Rahim Jan, President Ejaz Ahmed, Secretary Mohammad Ismail, Peshawar Division President Iftikhar Ahmed, General Secretary Taj Muhammad Khan and large number of spectators were also present.