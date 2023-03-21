UrduPoint.com

In Egypt's Nile Delta, Women's Field Hockey Team Upholds Ancient Mantle

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Zagazig, Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Egypt's fertile Nile Delta may not be the obvious destination for field hockey, but a women's team is blazing a trail in a region that lays claim to the sport's ancient roots.

While hockey may never sell out stadiums in football-mad Egypt, 24-year-old forward Donia Shaarawy says the governorate of Sharqiya has become the country's hockey hub, and a potential launchpad for her dreams of going pro.

"Hockey means Sharqiya, that's how we grew up," she told AFP, hopping off the practice field clad in a black jersey and matching hijab.

Women first took to the field in the region 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Cairo in 1995, 30 years after the first men's team was established.

But according to Sharqiya Hockey Club supervisor Ibrahim al-Bagoury, the region's love for the sport goes back to Ancient Egyptian times, when a similar game was played with a stick made of palm fronds.

"It was known to them as hoksha, and it was played in ancient cities such as Tel Basta" -- located in what is now modern-day Sharqiya -- as well as Amarna, Bagoury told AFP.

The national hockey federation's logo attests to this history, showing two Ancient Egyptian figures sparring with sticks over a ball.

